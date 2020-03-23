|
|
Gwyn Thompson
WASHBURN - Gwyn L. Thompson, 91, of Washburn, IL, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on February 6, 1929, in Fennimore, WI, a daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Nelson Gutherz. She married James "Jim" E. Thompson on October 14, 1956, in Minonk, IL. He passed away on October 14, 2018.
Survivors include her children, Denise Thompson of Peru, IL, and Steven (Mary) Thompson of Alpena, MI; three sisters, Ivanelle Cunningham of Minonk, Betty Uphoff of Washington and Norma Haase of Benson; special niece, Jane Marshall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Gutherz.
Gwyn was a bookkeeper for many years at American Cellulose, retiring in 2000.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or services. Cremation will be accorded.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020