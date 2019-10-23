|
H. Frank Record
ELLISVILLE - Frank Record, 88, of Ellisville passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his daughters' home.
He was born on May 29, 1931, in Farmington to Roy and Catherine (Callister) Record. He married May Lou Anderson in November of 1966. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2015.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Brian) Platt of Ellisville; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Megan.
Frank graduated from Farmington High School in 1949. He lived in rural Farmington up until 1980, when he moved to his farm in Ellisville. Frank grew up on a dairy farm, ran his own dairy and, for most of his life, farmed and operated his disposal businesses, most recently Quality Disposal. His favorite greeting "Record's the name, garbage's my game!" He was a member of the Farmington American Legion Post 27 and the Fairview American Legion Post 742.
His hobbies included anything involving his trash routes, his customers, his friends and family. There was nothing he loved more than having fun, joking and meeting people. His first question was always "where are you from?" He was an avid Trump supporter. Frank loved his auto trader magazines and wheeling and dealing with his vintage cars, bull dozers and skid steers. One of his greatest joys was keeping his office manager, Marla, busy with multiple daily phone calls and special tasks. He always kept his granddaughters laughing with his words of wisdom. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. The Rev. David Swain will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Graham Pulmonary Rehab.
To view Frank's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019