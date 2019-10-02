|
|
H. Wayne Carmichael
BLOOMINGTON - H. Wayne Carmichael of Bloomington went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal, IL. His graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL.
Wayne was born on September 14, 1937, in Towanda, the son of Herschel H. and Vera Haning Carmichael. He married Beverly Torok on July 15, 1961, in Monee, IL.
After growing up on a farm near Heyworth, Wayne attended the University of Illinois, where he received both a B.S. in Agriculture Science and a J.D. in Law. While attending the U of I, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Agriculture Fraternity and Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity. After participating in ROTC at the U of I, he was commissioned as an Armor Officer. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a Tank Unit Commander in the 33rd Armor and in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Loving the practice of law, he was a senior partner in his firm in Pekin for 52 years. He also was a senior partner in the law firm of Saint & Carmichael, P.C., in Bloomington. The Illinois Bar Association honored him in 2015 as a Distinguished Counselor after 50 years of active practice. Wayne served as President of the Tazewell County Bar Association and the Estate Planning Council of Central Illinois.
Wayne was a founding board member of Central Illinois Radio Fellowship (WBNH), a local Moody Affiliate. While living in Pekin, he served as Deacon and Church Clerk at First Baptist Church, as well as Regional Chairman for Christian Business Men's Committee. In Bloomington, he was a member of Eastview Christian Church and an advisory board member of The Bible Telling program. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughters, Kimberly (Timothy) King of Monticello and Kindra (John) Spears of Johnsburg; son, Dr. Craig Carmichael of Bloomington; fourteen grandchildren, Caleb (Melanie), Carson, Kendall (Mary Catherine), Renee and Robin King, Rachel (Eric) Defend, Rebecca (Justin) Gann, Naomi (Jacob) Bjerk, Jared, Nicole and Jadon Spears and Collin, Nathan and Colton Carmichael; and five great-grandchildren, Audriana, Isaac and Elijah Defend, Charlotte Gann and Jasper King. He is also survived by one brother, Raymond of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews. Wayne loved gospel music and spending time with his family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Alice Marie Carmichael, Norman Carmichael and Bonnie Lee.
His favorite choices for a memorial would be WBNH, Bible Telling or Eastview Christian Church.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019