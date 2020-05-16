Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
To attend via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFulton
Peoria, IL
Hannah M. Inman


1933 - 2020
Hannah M. Inman Obituary
Hannah M. Inman
BARTONVILLE - Hannah M. Inman, 87, of Bartonville passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
Hannah was born on March 21, 1933, in Fonde, Kentucky, to the late Clark and Ruby (Marcum) Seal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore L. Inman, whom she married on July 24, 1949, in Detroit, Mich. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Vola (Stanley) Lankford, Mae Demaray, Inez (Floyd) Jordan, Mary (Mac) Ferguson and Freda (Patrick) Murphy; and her brother, John (Helen) Seal.
She is survived by three children, Kathleen Inman of Bartonville, Freda (Bill) Clark of Washington and Ted Jr. (Sammie) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle) Bruce of Bartonville, Dawn and Joel Maxedon of Peoria, Aaron, David, Daniel (Mandy) and Caleb Inman, all of Oklahoma City, Kim (Rico) Willis of Denton, Texas, and Kelly (Joe) Hajny of East Peoria; brothers, Robert Seal, Walter Seal and Clark (Donna) Seal; and sisters, Peggy (Carl) Carter and Carol (John) Dudinetz. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Patrick (Morgan), Hannah and Nicholas Bruce of Bartonville, Nathaniel and Bradley Inman and Jack, Hudson and Annabelle Inman of Oklahoma City, Raegan (Drake) Edwards of Metamora, Quinn Evans of Fort Cambell, Kentucky, Corey Evans of Washington, Izzy Willis of Denton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Hannah had retired after 25 years as the Business Manager of Peoria Youth Farm. She also played the violin with the Peoria Pops for numerous years, loved to paint and put together puzzles and enjoyed spending time with her family. Hannah loved the Lord and enjoyed time spent as a cherished member at Living Hope Community Church in Bartonville.
Private graveside service for the family will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. The Rev. Art Georges officiating. To attend via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFulton on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Memorials can be made to Living Hope Community Church or the Bartonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
