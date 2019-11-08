Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan Lawson Obituary
Harlan Lawson
CHILLICOTHE - Harlan Dean Lawson, age 79, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
Dean was born on March 22, 1940 in Spring Lake, Illinois to Erastus and Mary (Hasty) Lawson. He married Judith Dian Runyon on Feb. 21, 1960. Dean graduated from Forman High School in Manito, IL in 1958 and worked for Keystone Steel and Wire from 1958 until he retired in 2000. Dean and Judy lived in the Manito area until 2003 when they moved to Chillicothe to be closer to their sons and their families.
Surviving are his wife, Judith; his sons, Michael (Lorelei) Lawson of Chillicothe and Todd (Susan) Lawson of Chillicothe, IL; and seven grandchildren, Shannon, Delaney, Gentry, Greg, Brian, Matthew and Sarah. Also surviving are his siblings, Chuck (Pam) Lawson of Idaho, Earl Lawson of Manito, IL, Shirley (Herman) Kreiling of Mendota, IL, Jim Lawson of Manito, IL, and Sandy of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Lawson.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -