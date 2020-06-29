Harley Grove
CREVE COEUR - Harley James Grove, 82, of Creve Coeur passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Sept. 8, 1937, in Forrest to James Edward and Elizabeth Anna (Brackman) Grove, he married Rita Mae Sharp on May 31, 1955, at Elmira, N.Y. She died on July 4, 2011, in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are four daughters, Beth Breweur, Amy Trenholm, Meg (Jeff Prochnow) Payne and Jo (Vinny) Gaboriault, all of Creve Coeur; three sons, James (Heather) Grove, Harley "Toby" (Cynthia) Grove and David (Kerry) Grove, all of Creve Coeur; sixteen grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and one great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, Paul (Dorita) Grove of Wyoming and Lyle (Margaret) Lawrence of Peoria; and four sisters, Darlene Elmore of Wellington, Florida, Juanita Prather of Metamora and Donna Kirkpatrick and Bonnie (Jack) Marsh, both of Marquette Heights.
He had proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Harley passion was taxidermy and he was a gifted taxidermist for more than 50 years in Creve Coeur at Grove Taxidermy. He mounted thousands of specimens and also had taught classes at Illinois Central College on taxidermy. In earlier years, Harley also drove a truck and was a member of the Teamsters & Chauffeurs Union, driving for Amour, Evans Products and Nabisco.
He was a member of Frank N. Nicol Lodge #1170, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Creve Coeur and had formerly served as a police commissioner for the Village of Creve Coeur.
He was an all-around sportsman that truly enjoyed hunting and would often say that if it moved, he'd shoot at it.
His visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Masonic rites and a funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Paul Grove, his brother, will officiate. Please consider social distancing and recommendations regarding masks while in attendance. Burial will be in Fon du Lac Cemetery in East Peoria, with military rites accorded by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
CREVE COEUR - Harley James Grove, 82, of Creve Coeur passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Sept. 8, 1937, in Forrest to James Edward and Elizabeth Anna (Brackman) Grove, he married Rita Mae Sharp on May 31, 1955, at Elmira, N.Y. She died on July 4, 2011, in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are four daughters, Beth Breweur, Amy Trenholm, Meg (Jeff Prochnow) Payne and Jo (Vinny) Gaboriault, all of Creve Coeur; three sons, James (Heather) Grove, Harley "Toby" (Cynthia) Grove and David (Kerry) Grove, all of Creve Coeur; sixteen grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and one great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, Paul (Dorita) Grove of Wyoming and Lyle (Margaret) Lawrence of Peoria; and four sisters, Darlene Elmore of Wellington, Florida, Juanita Prather of Metamora and Donna Kirkpatrick and Bonnie (Jack) Marsh, both of Marquette Heights.
He had proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Harley passion was taxidermy and he was a gifted taxidermist for more than 50 years in Creve Coeur at Grove Taxidermy. He mounted thousands of specimens and also had taught classes at Illinois Central College on taxidermy. In earlier years, Harley also drove a truck and was a member of the Teamsters & Chauffeurs Union, driving for Amour, Evans Products and Nabisco.
He was a member of Frank N. Nicol Lodge #1170, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Creve Coeur and had formerly served as a police commissioner for the Village of Creve Coeur.
He was an all-around sportsman that truly enjoyed hunting and would often say that if it moved, he'd shoot at it.
His visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Masonic rites and a funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Paul Grove, his brother, will officiate. Please consider social distancing and recommendations regarding masks while in attendance. Burial will be in Fon du Lac Cemetery in East Peoria, with military rites accorded by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.