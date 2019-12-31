|
Harm J. Klokkenga
PEORIA - Harm J. Klokkenga of Vail, AZ, formerly of Peoria, IL, was met by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Harm was born to Minnie (Converse) and Harm Klokkenga Jr. in Barr Township, Macoupin County, IL, on February 3, 1932. He graduated from Delavan High School and joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955. He married Rosalie Niedens at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sterling, Illinois, on August 25, 1957. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2016.
Harm is survived by his son, Mark (Kim) of Dunlap; daughters, Julie (David) Kirkley of Vail, AZ, and Kathryn (Karl) Jensen of North Ogden, Utah; grandchildren, Drew (Brittany) Kirkley, Amanda (Mark) Fleenor, Austin Klokkenga and Megan Klokkenga; great-grandchildren, Dayne, Grace, Brody, Emme and Cooper; sisters, Anna Flexsenhar, Marjorie Donley, Jo (Roland) Lundy and Velma (Bruce) Schmidgall; sisters-in-law, Nellie Klokkenga and Mary Ann Niedens; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris; and brother, Paul.
Harm was a quiet man with big smile and would do anything for a neighbor. His family was his greatest joy in life. He enjoyed walking, fishing, gardening and watching his grandchildren in various sports and activities. He retired from Kelly Springfield Tire Co. in Freeport, IL. Harm was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Peoria, Illinois. He was an avid Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Lutheran School, 2000 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, Illinois 61614. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020