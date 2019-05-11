Harold A. Moore

WASHIINGON - Harold A. Moore, age 94, of Washington passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Liberty Village of Peoria.

Harold was born February 4, 1925, in Brackettville, TX, a son of Rufus and Katherine (Filippone) Moore.

Harold is survived by his longtime companion, Ann Boyd of Peoria, and her daughters, Laura (Tim) Clark of Washington, IL, Liz (Randy) Corwin Germantown Hills, IL, Sue (Gary) Gibian of Accomac, VA, and Amy (John) Santangelo of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He graduated from the University of Florida, obtaining his Master's and Doctorate degrees, and loved his Gators until the end. Harold was a Professor of Physics at Bradley University from 1956 until 1984. He enjoyed politics and kept up on all current affairs.

Per Harold's wishes, his body was donated to science. A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Morningside of Washington, 100 Grand Victorian Place, Washington, IL 61571. Pastor Stephen Barch will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019