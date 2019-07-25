|
Harold B. Dawson Jr.
PEORIA - Bishop Harold Breon Dawson Jr. of Peoria, a beloved husband, father, son and servant leader, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019.
He will be remembered in special celebratory services this Friday, July 26, 2019, at New Life Christian Church. He will lie in state from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Church of the Living God Temple #130, Bishop Dawson will lie in repose from 9 to 11 a.m., and a national home-going service will commence at 11 a.m., with Bishop Demetrius J. Sinegal as Officiant and Archbishop William Hudson III as Eulogist. Bishop Dawson will await the resurrection in Parkview Cemetery.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign has provided the Ministry Comfort to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019