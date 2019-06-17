|
|
Harold Backer
BENSON - Harold Backer, 83, of Metamora, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, and Benson, IL, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.
He was born on December 10, 1935, in Benson, IL, to Jacob and Kathrine Brandt Backer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
An Army veteran, Harold proudly served his county in the past. Harold had worked for the state of Illinois for many years before enjoying retirement.
There will be a graveside service for Harold at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. THE Rev. David Abuya will officiate.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to Compass Hospice.
Online condolences and tributes may be given to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019