Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Backer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Backer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Backer Obituary
Harold Backer
BENSON - Harold Backer, 83, of Metamora, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, and Benson, IL, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.
He was born on December 10, 1935, in Benson, IL, to Jacob and Kathrine Brandt Backer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
An Army veteran, Harold proudly served his county in the past. Harold had worked for the state of Illinois for many years before enjoying retirement.
There will be a graveside service for Harold at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. THE Rev. David Abuya will officiate.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to Compass Hospice.
Online condolences and tributes may be given to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now