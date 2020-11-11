Harold "Bo" Bosecker
BARTONVILLE - Harold "Bo" Bosecker, 92, of Bartonville passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village, with his family at his side.
He was born on July 23, 1928, to Harold G. and Iva (Millard) Bosecker. They preceded him in death, along with his brother, Raymond; and sister, Kay Gee. He was also preceded in death by three children, Gregg, Bradd and Kymm; and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Penny (Meacham) Bosecker, whom he married in April of 1978 in Stuart, Florida.
Also surviving are five children, Scott (Lynn) Bosecker of Lake Camelot, Jonn Bosecker of Moberly, MO, Mary Sloan, Kelly (Mark) Flessner and BJ (Crystal) Kyle; daughter-in-law, Christine Bosecker; son-in-law, Gary Sloan; fourteen grandchildren; Jason, Shannon, Steve, Jacki, Keith, Sunitha, Ryan, Kyle, Tyler, Blake, Brooke, Elizabeth, Josh and Rachal; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
Bo was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion for 71 continuous years.
He worked at Keystone Steel and Wire (Liberty Steel) for over 30 years, retiring in 1978. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Bo was very involved with the Limestone Little League and was part of the group that started the Limestone American Legion Baseball program in 1972. Bo and his buddy, Kenny, were responsible for the lights being installed at Limestone's Joe Griffith Field.
Bo was a beloved Cubs fan and proudly wore his 2016 World Series Championship hat until it was in disarray. He loved his annual spring training trips to Mesa, AZ, with Jonn, Scott and Keith.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m., at the Bartonville American Legion 4501 S. Airport Road, Bartonville, IL 61607.
Memorials may be to Whitney's Walk, St. Jude Motorcycle Ride or the donor's choice.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences or to view Bo's video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
.