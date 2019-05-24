|
Harold Catterall
BARTONVILLE — Harold Lee Catterall, 85, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria.
He was born January 21, 1934, in Pekin to Ellis and Rosie DeMarini Catterall. He married Sally M. Reuter on August 10, 1957, in Bartonville; she survives.
He is also survived by his children, Julie (Randy) Miller, Lonnie (Connie) Catterall; grandchildren, Aaron Catterall, Braden Catterall and sister, Sharon Schindler. His parents preceded him in death.
Harold served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Keystone, the Village of Bartonville as Street Superintendent, and Ray Dennison Chevrolet. He served 26 years on the Bartonville Fire Department and 15 years on the Bartonville Village Board as a Trustee. He was also a member of the Bartonville Lions Club, where he was a past President and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Harold was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association and past member of the American Legion Post 979. He was a biddy basketball coach for 8 years and a huge Bradley Basketball fan.
Harold was in the first graduating class of Limestone Community High School. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle and was known for his big smile and never knowing a stranger.
The family is grateful to Trista and the entire team at Hospice Compassus. They would also like to thank Janelle and the staff at Serenity Memory Care.
Cremation has been accorded, and private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Bartonville Fire & Rescue Squad 5912 S. Adams St., Bartonville, IL 61607, in his name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019