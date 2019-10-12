|
Harold Creed Hale
MASON CITY- Harold Creed Hale, age 95, of Mason City, formerly of Peoria and Chillicothe, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home in Mason City.
Harold was born on June 30, 1924, to Henry and Lora Hale in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He married Ermalene G. Stoetzer on February 28, 1946, in Peoria. Remaking was called to Heaven on August 5, 1997.
Their marriage was blessed with three children, Karen D. (Dale) Boone Coulter of Mason City, IL, Gary E. (Doris) Hale of Chatham, IL, and Michael J. (Janet) Hale of Pasadena, CA; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Angi Moller) Hale of San Antonia, TX, Andrew Hale of Thayer, IL, Jacob Hale of Chatham, IL, Emily Hale of San Francisco, CA, and Natalie Hale, Christopher Creed Hale and Michael Hale, all of Pasadena, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Gretchen and Abigail Hale. Harold is also survivied by his four-legged grandson, Bugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ermalene; his brothers, Charles, Joe and Carl Hale; his sisters, Margaret Hale Givens, Frances Hale Underwood and Virginia Sue Hale; and one son-in-law, Ronald Lee Boone.
Harold trained at Camp Ellis in Illinois and Camp Lee in Virginia and served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. He was a Quartermaster in the Grave Registration Service in France and Germany during World War II. After serving the in military, Harold was employed by Pabst Grist Mill in Peoria.
Harold and Ermalene lived in Peoria and Groveland until 1984 and then moved to Alamo, Texas. After Ermalene moved to her Heavenly home, Harold moved to Chillicothe. He then resided with his daughter and son-in-law in Mason City until Jesus and a gathering of friends and family welcomed him home.
The family would like to thank Cierra Kinsel for sharing Cub and Bear TV time with Harold; and Vitas Hospice for their care and compassion.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. The Rev. Brian Durbin will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the , Juvenile Diabetes Association or to Vitas Hospice.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. MOnline condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019