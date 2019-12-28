Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. Dawson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold D. Dawson Obituary
Harold D. Dawson
PEORIA - Harold D. Dawson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence in Peoria, IL.
Harold was born on August 14, 1925, in Peoria, a son of William and Ruby (Driskell Smith) Dawson He first married Alice, and later married Louise. He married Vivian "Dolly" Miller on June 4, 2004, in Peoria. She survives.
Harold is also survived by four children, Larry (Debbie) Dawson of Bartonville, IL, Rodney (Connie) Dawson of Peoria, Rickie (Judy) Dawson of Peoria and Lana (Barry) Heuer of Sunnyland; one sister, Bess Herchenbach of North Carolina; four step-daughters, Nancy Epley of North Carolina, Patricia Harmison of Germantown Hills, Vicki (Gene) Turpin of Northpoint, AL, and Jackie (Dan) DeFoe Blue Springs, MO; two step-sons, Floyd "Butch" Epley of Texas and Michael (Trish)Walker of Hanna City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by one son, Gary; one sister, Betty; and two grandsons.
Harold proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of the Navy-Marine Club and loved to golf. He was a painter and hung wallpaper at the Pere Marquette and was a member of the Peoria Area Painter's Union.
A visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a half-hour prior visitation, also at the mortuary. The Rev. Frank R. Dunnaway III will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -