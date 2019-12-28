|
|
Harold D. Dawson
PEORIA - Harold D. Dawson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence in Peoria, IL.
Harold was born on August 14, 1925, in Peoria, a son of William and Ruby (Driskell Smith) Dawson He first married Alice, and later married Louise. He married Vivian "Dolly" Miller on June 4, 2004, in Peoria. She survives.
Harold is also survived by four children, Larry (Debbie) Dawson of Bartonville, IL, Rodney (Connie) Dawson of Peoria, Rickie (Judy) Dawson of Peoria and Lana (Barry) Heuer of Sunnyland; one sister, Bess Herchenbach of North Carolina; four step-daughters, Nancy Epley of North Carolina, Patricia Harmison of Germantown Hills, Vicki (Gene) Turpin of Northpoint, AL, and Jackie (Dan) DeFoe Blue Springs, MO; two step-sons, Floyd "Butch" Epley of Texas and Michael (Trish)Walker of Hanna City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by one son, Gary; one sister, Betty; and two grandsons.
Harold proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of the Navy-Marine Club and loved to golf. He was a painter and hung wallpaper at the Pere Marquette and was a member of the Peoria Area Painter's Union.
A visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a half-hour prior visitation, also at the mortuary. The Rev. Frank R. Dunnaway III will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019