Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Harold DeRenzy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean DeRenzy


1929 - 2020
Harold Dean DeRenzy Obituary
Harold Dean DeRenzy
PEORIA—Harold Dean DeRenzy, 91, of Peoria, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Liberty Village – Manor Court.
Harold was born January 29, 1929 in Peoria to Robert and Rella Wallace DeRenzy. He married Marla Mae West February 26, 1949 in Peoria. She passed away August 2, 2010 in Wisconsin.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert DeRenzy.
Surviving are one daughter, Becky (Mike) Bradley of Peoria; one son, Kim A. (Debbie) DeRenzy of Kickapoo; four grandchildren, Erin (Josh) Pierson, Lukus (Andrea) DeRenzy, Tarah (Daniel) Lamb, Sean Bradley; five great –grandchildren, Desmond Pierson, Dashiell Pierson, Arizona Bradley, Dylan Lamb, Savannah Lamb.
"Dean" enjoyed fishing at the "Cabin" in Wisconsin and in the Gulf in Florida. He and Marla enjoyed playing cards with their many friends. When there was music, they were usually on the dance floor displaying their ballroom skills. He was also an artist: painting and woodcarving.
Harold was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Marines and was a past Commandant of the Peoria Leatherneck Detachment, Marine Corps League Club.
He was employed by Caterpillar Inc, 41 years retiring as Facility Services Manager at the World Headquarters.
He was a past member of the Civil Defense, while a member there he helped train the first Peoria area police dogs. Also, he was a past member of the Elks Club.
Harold helped design the Brimfield Fire Department Station Number 2 in Kickapoo.
He served on the Homeowners Association boards at the Chateau Tourraine Condo in Peoria and Leisure Time Park, his residence in Florida.
Harold was a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment of ashes will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by the U.S. Marines.
Memorials may be made to Brimfield Fire Protection District or Easterseals Central Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
