Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Harold Dikeman

Harold Dikeman Obituary
Harold Dikeman
YATES CITY - Harold E. Dikeman, 93, of Yates City passed away at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on May 27, 1925, in Maquon to Walter and Florence (Wertz) Dikeman. He married Betty Briggs on July 29, 1949, in Elmwood. She preceded him in death on February 14, 1998.
He is survived by three children, Rick (Diana) Dikeman of Ocala, Florida, Linda (Richard) McDonald of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Larry (JeanAnne) Dikeman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Nelda DeForest; four grandchildren, David Himegarner, Dawn Edwards, Todd Dikeman and Brent Dikeman; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron Edwards, Harper Dikeman and Hudson Dikeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wilson Dikeman; and two sisters, Evelyn Loy and Dorothy Cooper.
Harold worked as a Laborer at Caterpillar, where he retired from after 30 years. He was also a member of the Faith United Presbyterian Church in Yates City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. A visitation will be held the night before on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the service at Elba-Salem Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Faith United Presbyterian Church in Yates City and B.Y.E. Ambulance.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
