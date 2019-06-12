Home

Martin-Hollis - Bushnell
771 N CRAFFORD ST
BUSHNELL, IL 61422
(309) 772-3116
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin-Hollis - Bushnell
771 N CRAFFORD ST
BUSHNELL, IL 61422
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin-Hollis - Bushnell
771 N CRAFFORD ST
BUSHNELL, IL 61422
View Map
Harold E. "Gene" Roberts


Harold E. "Gene" Roberts Obituary
Harold E. "Gene" Roberts
MARIETTA - Harold E. "Gene" Roberts, 74, of Marietta, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on August 10, 1944, in Ottumwa, IA, to Ernest and Evelyn (Corbin) Roberts. He married Diana Lynn Coombs on January 12, 1964, in Bushnell, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Kevin (Stacy) Roberts of Avon, IL, and Tammy (Scott) Bonney of Canton, IL; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Brett Fisher will officiate. Interment will be in Bushnell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell-Prairie City FFA.
Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019
