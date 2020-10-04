Harold Gilbert
PEORIA - Harold Allen Gilbert of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Born in Peoria, Illinois, on July 4, 1938, to Lois and Harry Gilbert, he married Sharon A. Bradley on June 28, 1958. He later married Emma L. Stivers on July 15, 1980.
Surviving are his wife of Green Valley, Arizona; daughters, Marsha Burns of Dunlap and Kelly Gilbert of Peoria; sons, Darren Gilbert (Lucy) of Deer Creek and Terry Gilbert of Canton; step-daughters, May Lou (Doug) Hedemark of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Donna Eyester (Kim) of Dallas, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-son, Kenneth Smith; and beloved dog, Pepe.
He worked 20 years for Caterpillar. He was an entrepreneur and had owned many businesses.
He was an avid bowler in the Peoria area for 30-plus years, winning many tournaments. He was a very skilled left hand bowler.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Harold donated his body to science. There will be no services.
Memorials in his name can be sent to the American Diabetes Association
.