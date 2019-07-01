Harold "Mose" Gilles

KICKAPOO - Harold W. "Mose" Gilles, age 94, of Kickapoo passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born on September 25, 1924, to John P. and Nettie (Loescher) Gilles on the family farm in Kickapoo. Harold married Mary Elizabeth Kunski on August 6, 1977. She survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Diane (Greg) Peterson of Dunlap and Janet (William) Callahan of Brimfield; two sisters, Mary Ambrosch of Peoria and Annie Kinney of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, Doug Sefried of Peoria, Mark (Lindsey) Sefried of Morton, Tim (Renae) Callahan of Mossville, Jenny (Jeff) Admire of Chillicothe and Sean (Kate) Callahan of Iowa City, IA; eight great-granddaughters; one great-grandson, as well as one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and six step-children, Kathy (Gary) Blackburn, Peggy (Tony) Estrada, Julie (Andy) Sager, John (Julie) Kunski, Cindy (Omar) Gomez and Jo (Ed) Croteau.

He was a self-employed farmer all his life. After retiring from farming, he stayed very much engaged in the daily operations of his farm.

He graduated from Spalding Institute in 1942. Harold served as a trustee on the Rosefield Township Committee for 32 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Kickapoo. He was a past member of St. Mary's Men's Club and the Kickapoo Sportsman Club. Harold was a life-long member of the Peoria Farm Bureau.

Harold's hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, playing cards and baseball. In Harold's younger years, he was an outstanding baseball player on the Kickapoo Baseball League, where he played shortstop. His love for baseball continued throughout the years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan as well. Harold loved playing cards and was quite the "card shark" to those who knew him. Card games were a common event in his home.

Harold's pride and joy was his family and his farm. He was a very kind, hard-working and loving man who will be missed deeply by family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. A visitation will be held prior, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., also at the church. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate and burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Hospice Home or St. Mary's School of Kickapoo.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019