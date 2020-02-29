|
|
Harold Huffman
CHILLICOTHE - Harold E. Huffman, 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Harold was born on August 4, 1930 in Tullahoma, TN the son of Benjamin F. and Jennie E. (West) Huffman. He married Della Mae Farrar in 1948 in Rome, GA. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2011. Surviving is his son, Robert (Sharon) Huffman of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Trevor (Sarah) Huffman, Brandon (Amy) Huffman, and Shannon Huffman; and great-grandchildren Ethan and Hayden Huffman (Trevor's children) and Brett and Ally Huffman (Brandon's children). He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Don; three brothers and two sisters. Harold worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company as a tool grinder for 33 years retiring June 1, 1981. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Harold's online memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020