Harold J. "Sunny" VanHouten


1931 - 2020
Harold J. "Sunny" VanHouten Obituary
Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten
BARTONVILLE - Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten, 88, of Bartonville, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born on July 17, 1931, in Peoria, a son of Harold E. "Sunny" and Myrtle (Gebhart) Van Houten. He married Norma J. Higgins on May 9, 1959, in Bartonville. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2013, in Pekin.
Sunny is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Marty) Duda of Pekin and Lisa (Peter Sabinske) Higdon of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Nick and Andrea Duda of Pekin and Erika Higdon of Atlanta, GA; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Taylor and Aryia; and three sisters, Bonnie Allen of Arizona, Joann (Bill) Workman of East Peoria and Sharon Buckland of Texas.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Timothy; and son, Mark.
Sunny was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a millwright for Caterpillar, Inc. in Mapleton and Mossville for many years, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville and Bartonville Lions Club, where he volunteered for many years. Sunny was also a member of "The Coffee Table" at Bartonville Diner. He was a past member of the Peoria Motorcycle Club, Hanna City Sportsman's Club and American Legion Limestone Post #979. Sunny loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, going to auctions and sales, woodworking and camping with his family.
Sunny's graveside service will take place at a later date in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent to Sunny's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020
