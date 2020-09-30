1/1
Harold J. "Sunny" VanHouten
1931 - 2020
BARTONVILLE - Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten, 88, of Bartonville, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born on July 17, 1931, in Peoria, a son of Harold E. "Sunny" and Myrtle (Gebhart) Van Houten. He married Norma J. Higgins on May 9, 1959, in Bartonville. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2013, in Pekin.
Sunny's daughters, Kim and Lisa, are planning a celebration of life gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Immediately following, there will be a celebration at the Bartonville Lion's Club, behind Alpha Park Library.
Online condolences may be sent to Sunny's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
Bartonville Lion's Club, behind Alpha Park Library
