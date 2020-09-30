Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten
BARTONVILLE - Harold J. "Sunny" Van Houten, 88, of Bartonville, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born on July 17, 1931, in Peoria, a son of Harold E. "Sunny" and Myrtle (Gebhart) Van Houten. He married Norma J. Higgins on May 9, 1959, in Bartonville. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2013, in Pekin.
Sunny's daughters, Kim and Lisa, are planning a celebration of life gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Immediately following, there will be a celebration at the Bartonville Lion's Club, behind Alpha Park Library.
