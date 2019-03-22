|
Harold K. "Kel" Kehlenbach
PEORIA -- Harold K. "Kel" Kehlenbach, age 85, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Kel was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in Peoria to Aman J. and Ruth Evelyn (Root) Kehlenbach. He married Suzanne Hoepfner in 1958 in Morton, IL.
Surviving are his daughters, Jill (Jack) Berry of St. Charles, IL, Jana (Rick) Mathews of Overland Park, KS, and Jody (Michael) Ryan of Montgomery, TX; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Kel worked in accounting and auto sales for 44 years, working for Koch Motor Sales, Bush-Holloway Ford and Riverside Chevrolet. He was a member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, the Peoria Casting Club, Masonic Lodge and the Mohammed Shrine. Kel was a car enthusiast and he enjoyed antiques and listening to big band and jazz music. Kel also loved the many trips with his family to the Gulf Shores over the years.
Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11am at the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 to 5pm also at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019