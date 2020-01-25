|
Harold L. Hasler
PEORIA - Harold L. Hasler, 93, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 7, 1927, in Noble, Illinois, to Owen and Grace (Badger) Hasler. He married Betty Jean Patterson on September 2, 1950, in Noble, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2014, in Peoria, Illinois.
Harold was also preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Janis Hasler; three grandchildren, Christopher Hasler and Scott and Sarah Peters; and two sisters, Lavern Ulm and Louetta Conner.
He is survived by three children, Roger W. (Janis) Hasler of Loda, Illinois, Rodney A. (Susan) Hasler of Escondido, California, and Jane A. (Michael) Peters of Bartonville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jason (Dawn) Tibbs, Megan Hasler, Samantha (Michael) Routh and Sean Hasler and Michelle Peters; and one great-granddaughter, Allison Tibbs.
Harold worked 33 years at the U.S. Postal Service, last working as a tour superintendent. He worked part-time for 39 years at Lippmann's Furniture Store and Proctor Hospital from 1999-2007. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Harold was a member of the First Christian Church of Peoria, where he served as deacon and previously served on various committees. He was a former member of the First United Brethren Church of Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the First Christian Church. The Rev. Karen Merrick will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or the .
