Harold L. Kahn
PEORIA - Harold L. Kahn, 74, of Peoria passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on April 9, 1945, in Peoria to Barney and Gertrude (Chulock) Kahn.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sophia "Cookie" Kahn.
He is survived by many cousins.
Harold was a 1963 graduate of Pekin High School, and received his Undergraduate and Master's Degree in History from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He worked for the State of Illinois Bureau of Collections, healthcare and family services and was a former Pekin Township Trustee. He was a member of the several Republican organizations and a past member of Agudas Achim.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019