Harold Lee Markum
WASHINGTON - Harold Lee Markum, 78, of Washington, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 AM on 07/03/2019.
Harold was born November 1, 1940 in Eldorado, IL to the late Elwanda Horn Markum and James Markum. He married Anne Baker in May 1967, she proceeded him in death. They had two children, Jason (Kandy) Markum of East Peoria and Wendy (Jayne) Markum-Scanlan of Brighton, IL. They survive. Also surviving are grandchildren, Hailey and Collin; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Aspen; brothers David and Kenny; and his dog, Ben.
Harold worked as a Railroad Machinist for TP&W Railroad and PP&U Railroad for 34 years. His love of machines and talent for repair extended into his hobbies of antique automotive restoration and home repair and remodeling. He and his son completely restored a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air which could be seen on Power Tours and various car shows regionally. He and his daughter would spend quality time on remodeling and home repair projects, teaching her general carpentry, electrical and plumbing. Harold was a life-long student and natural teacher to anyone who wanted to learn. His desire to acquire new skills, his talent to excel at any task and his generosity to help his neighbors made him a beloved member of his family and community.
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TAPS - No Kill Animal Shelter, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554. To share condolences online, visit Harold's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019