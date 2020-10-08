1/1
Harold McCampbell
{ "" }
Harold McCampbell
GROVELAND - Harold Lynnwood McCampbell Jr. passed away on October 1, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus after a long fight with Leukemia. He was born December 7, 1969 in Peoria, Illinois and lived in Groveland, Illinois. He was a retired United States Air Force veteran of the Gulf War and a retired Supervisor of the United States Postal Service. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Kristine McCampbell and children, LaTieka M. Burns, Harold L. McCampbell III, Prince George McCampbell, and Hazel Mae McCampbell. The family will have his memorial service at the V.F.W. Hall #2602, 1505 E. Lake Ave, Peoria Heights, IL 61616 at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
