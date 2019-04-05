|
|
Harold "Pete" Nelson
PEORIA - Harold "Pete" Edward Nelson, 88, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1931 in Peoria, the son of Osmund K. M. and Zella Bidner Nelson. He married Darlene Johnson on September 12, 1954. She preceded him in death on June 14, 1980. He later married Janice McCamant on August 30, 1982. She preceded him in death on September 14, 2014.
Pete is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Grover) Aronhalt of Chillicothe, and Kimberly (Richard) Gibson of Peoria; one granddaughter, Jennifer Nelson of Chicago; one grandson, Brandon Aronhalt of Chillicothe; one step-son; two stepdaughters, Patti Dobbins and Susie Walker; two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Arthur "Coopie" (Dee Ann) Nelson of Tiskilwa; his faithful companion Tommy Cat; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Earl; and two sisters, Edith Gricus and Alice (Sissie) Guyette.
Pete was always a hard-working man from his early days on the family farm, to owning his own trucking business.
Pete worked as a Test and Service Mechanic at Komatsu until his retirement in 1993 after thirty-five years. He also worked at Security Fence and continued to farm for most of his life.
He was a Marine Veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed the Dunlap High School Reunions. Pete was a regular at the Hog Trof in Hanna City. He was always friendly and kind and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be at 10 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4-6:00 pm also at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tapps.
To view Pete's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019