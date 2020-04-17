Home

Harold "Skip" Stenstrom


1944 - 2020
Harold "Skip" Stenstrom Obituary
Harold "Skip" Stenstrom
CHILLICOTHE - Harold Francis "Skip" Stenstrom, Jr., age 76, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Skip was born on March 14, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Harold F. and Evelyn E. (Clay) Stenstrom, Sr. He married Cheryl Brown on May 23, 1981 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Angie of Northern Illinois; two brothers, Wayne Stenstrom of Florida and Jim Strenstrom of Peoria; his sister, Gloria Epperson of Mississippi; and nieces and nephew, Jennifer McGee, Catie Helms and J.B. Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, David Epperson.
Skip served in the U.S. Navy and then was a carpenter with the Local Union 183 in Peoria. Skip was a Catholic and had attended St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. He also enjoyed fishing and NHRA and NASCAR racing.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
