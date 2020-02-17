|
|
Harold Tomlinson
WASHBURN - Harold Dean Tomlinson, 86, of Washburn passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:07 a.m. at his home in Washburn.
Harold was born on September 4, 1933, in Pattonsburg, IL, to Ray and Dena (Fisher) Tomlinson. He married Marlene Bond on November 12, 1954, in Washburn, IL. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Linda (Shane) Krowlek, Larry (Marlis) Tomlinson and Jerry Tomlinson, all of Washburn; five grandchildren, Angela Thierer, David Tomlinson, Shannon Hunter, Christy Haycraft and Corey Spencer; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two sisters, Jeanie Quiram of Washburn and Joann (Paul) Armstrong of Roanoke; and one brother, Carl (Mary Lou) Tomlinson of Washburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Roberta Roman; two brothers, infant brother, Larry Dean and Robert Tomlinson; and one grandson, Tom Krowlek.
Harold had served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, and was a member of Washburn American Legion Post 661.
In his early years, Harold worked at ABC's in East Peoria. Later, he served as Richland Township Road Commissioner, drove for Schumacher Trucking in the 1960s, worked at Rendispos in La Rose and later started Harold Tomlinson Disposal, which he operated for over 50 years.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Bob DeBolt will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn.
Memorials may be directed to the Washburn Ambulance Service, The Washburn American Legion or .
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020