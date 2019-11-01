|
|
Harold Underwood
WASHINGTON - Harold D.W. Underwood, 93 of Washington IL passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Francis hospital in Peoria.
Harold was born on December 6, 1925 in Melvin Illinois to Henry W. and Dorothy L. Trimmer Underwood. He married B. Ailene Cater on April 11, 1948 in Gibson City. After 62 years of marriage, Ailene passed away on May 15, 2010.
Surviving are son Kevin (Susan) Underwood of Incline Village, Nevada and daughter Kathy (Bill) Cowie of Washington Illinois. Also surviving are 2 granddaughters Cate Underwood of Ft. Lauderdale Florida and Amanda Pettit of Washington Illinois and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and only grandson.
Harold served in the Army Air Corp during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Ribbon (Japan), American Theater Service Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal.
Harold lived most of his life in the Gibson City area where he was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gibson City. He was also a member of the and Gibson City Coin Club. He worked at the Carson's Ford dealership, Bower Automotive, and retiring from Hick's Gas.
Harold moved from Gibson City to Washington in 2015 to be closer to his family. He attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington.
A loving husband, father and friend, he was a man of many interests and talents. Daily Bible studies, Abraham Lincoln history, family genealogy, and coin collecting.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Gibson City, IL or the Evangelical United Methodist Church of Washington, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019