Harold V. Hand
PEORIA - Harold V. Hand, 96, of Peoria passed away at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence.
Born October 28, 1923, in Peoria, a son of Vernon and Hazel Janssen Hand, Harold married Dorothy I. St. Clair on July 27, 1957, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2007, in Peoria.
Also preceding Harold in death were two grandchildren, four brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Valerie Duncan of Peoria; four sons, Harold D. (Noreen) Hand of Peoria, Robert (Dianna) Hand of Princeville, Ricky Defreitas of Peoria and James V. Hand of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Harold owned and operated Vogue Painting and Decorating from 1959 to 1989 and was a member and past president of Painting and Decorating Contractors of America.
Harold was one of the founding members of H.E.A.R. Group of Peoria. He enjoyed life and traveling. He was an avid bowler and bowled in several Peoria leagues.
Harold was a member of the former Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church when the church was located on Northmoor Avenue.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Wilton Mortuary, with Pastor Kirk Moser officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019