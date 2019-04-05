|
|
Harold W. Otto
PEORIA- Harold Otto, 77, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. He was born on October 5, 1941 in Peoria County, Illinois to George F. and Stella M. (Beach) Otto. He married Sharon R. Johnson on November 21, 1962 in Peoria County, Illinois. She survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Harold "Snooky" E. Otto and Johnny W. Otto both of Peoria, Illinois; a very special friend who joined the family in 1975, Diana Dozard; one granddaughter, Carmen Nicole Madden; one brother, Bill Otto and one sister, Gloria Krog; several nieces and nephews survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
He took over his father's business in 1970, being the owner and operator of Sludge Removal Service for 48 years. He loved being with family, playing cards with friends and going to the casino's with Sharon and Diane.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Family of Harold Otto. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019