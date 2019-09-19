|
Harold Wiggers
MORTON – Harold C. Wiggers, 91, of Morton passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Harold was born on a farm near Hartsburg, Ill., to Claus and Mary (Rommel) Wiggers. He married Norma Miller on December 5, 1948, in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2008. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Sweeter Wiggers and three sisters, Lydia Hellman, Ella Paluska and Emma Bower.
Harold is survived by three sons, Phil Wiggers, Dave Wiggers (Luann Hranka) and Tim (Patti) Wiggers, all of Morton; five grandchildren, Sean Wiggers, Michael Wiggers, Andy (Laura) Wiggers, Laura (Mike) Shimkus and Lisa (Dan) Haverkamp; and seven great-grandchildren, Simon, Cora and Eileen Wiggers, Josie and Eliza Shimkus and Clare and Kate Haverkamp.
Harold worked 40 years for Caterpillar Inc., retiring in 1988 as a product analyst in Service Engineering.
He was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where he served as a head usher and had been an active member of the Men's Club. Harold was active in leadership in scouting for Cub Scouts through Explorer Scouts in Morton.
Harold was honorably discharged from the Illinois National Guard in 1951.
A funeral service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Morton United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund or Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019