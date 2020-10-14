Harold William "Bill" Johnson
PEORIA - Harold William "Bill" Johnson, 91, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Born November 30, 1928, in Peoria, IL, to Clyne and Emma (Zuehlsdorff) Johnson, he married Frances Lea Neaveill on May 22, 1949, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Nancy (Tony) Blew, Karen Johnson, Eric (Cheryl) Johnson, Julie (Mike) Wilcox and Amy (Gina Olson) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Ann (Karl) Belter, Gregory Blew, Trevor (Diana) Johnson, Kyle (Lauren) O'Flaherty, Rachel (Josh) Johnson Curry, Keenan (Maria) O'Flaherty, Adam (Beth) Wilcox and Alison (Michael) Taylor; and thirteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son-in-law, Tony Blew.
Bill served in the Navy as a medical corpsman from 1946 to 1948 and served again as a corpsman in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. Insurance was his life's work. He spent retirement traveling with the love of his life, Fran, and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary earlier this year. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
His body has been donated to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation in Memphis, TN. No services are planned, but donations can be made to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Special thanks to Stones River Manor for their unending love and care.