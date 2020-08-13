Harriet Martha Maher
DUNLAP – Harriet Martha Maher, 97, of Dunlap, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines, Peoria. She was born October 19, 1922 in Schenectady, NY to parents, George William and Jeanette (Claus) Bower. She married Dr. George G. Maher, Sr. January 9, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death March 16, 2000.
Surviving are four children; son, Harry (Karen) Maher of Elk River, MN, and three daughters, Priscilla (Timothy) Kluge of Rochester, IL, Patricia (Toby) Flint, Ponchatoula, LA, and Kathleen (Dwayne) Hanson of Bettendorf, IA; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Flint, Cassie Hanson, Amanda Hanson, Elisabeth Kluge, Matthew Kluge, Hannah Maher and Jonas Maher; four great-grandchildren, Joshua Flint-Wandell, Clara and Rachel Hanson-Whitehead, and George Hanson; and one daughter-in-law, Kathy Maher of Fargo, ND. She is also preceded in death by her son, George, Jr., one brother and three sisters.
Harriet used her many talents to create a loving home for her children and grandchildren. She was a skilled and accomplished knitting instructor, weaver and was an avid quilter. During World War II she was a key punch operator in Weldon Springs, MO; was a music major in college and was a very artistic person. Harriet was a founding member of the Quilt Samplers, and was a longtime member of Joy Givers ladies group at Prospect United Methodist Church and the DAR, Peoria Chapter; a former Girl Scout Leader and Grey Lady at the veteran's home, as well as a member of the Chancel Choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. She was employed by the former Carson Pirie Scott and Bergner's department stores in Peoria.
Harriet's funeral will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. Rev. Linda Vonck will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral, also at the church. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines are requested. Burial will be at Lake Park Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Park, Minnesota Thursday, August 20, 2020. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines or Prospect United Methodist Church, Turkey Supper Fund or the Dunlap Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for Harriet's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.