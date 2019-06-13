|
|
Harriet Wolfe
EUREKA — Harriet L. Wolfe, 93, of Eureka passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
She was born on October 11, 1925, in Roanoke, IL, to Earl and Frieda Schulthes Schirer. She married Fredrick E. Wolfe on September 27, 1946, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on December 16, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Steve (Muriel) Wolfe; Paul (Cheryl) Wolfe; Alice (James Jr.) Polston; one sister, Laura (Dick) Riggert; seven grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Amy Barker and her husband Jimmy Barker; one grandson, Jesse Wolfe; one sister, Pearl Hackney; and two brothers, Fred and Charles Schirer.
Being a wife, mom and grandma was the joy of Harriet's life. Family gatherings were very special to her. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, music, gardening, games and time visiting.
Harriet had a strong faith, which led her to minister to others through food friendship, volunteering and service. She influenced others and touched many lives.
Many people will remember Harriet as "the Stanley lady." She was a Stanley Home Products dealer for over 50 years and formed many lasting friendships.
She was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, where there will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019. Rev. Paul Wier will officiate. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka United Methodist Church, the or a . Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019