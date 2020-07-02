1/1
Harriett A. McClaughry
1940 - 2020
Harriett A. McClaughry
CUBA - Harriett A. McClaughry, 80, of Cuba, passed away at 12:15 AM Thursday July 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 2, 1940 at Canton, the daughter of Ralph Adrian and Isabel (McKean) Munson. She married Wilbur McClaughry on December 21, 1957 at Fiatt. He survives with five children, Lewis "Monty" (Marlynna) McClaughry of Fiatt, Glenda (Ray) Postin of Lewistown, Lisa (Rod) Miller of Smithfield, Eric McClaughry of Canton, and Aaron McClaughry of Marshall, twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two sisters, Esther Lovell and Laura Sue Munson both of Canton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Cuba Christian Church where visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 PM. A Rebekah service will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at Fiatt Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cuba Christian Church, Cuba High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, Cuba Food Pantry, or the Lewistown Rebekah Lodge. To view Harriett's life tribute video or to send condolences visit henrylange.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cuba Christian Churc
JUL
6
Service
07:00 PM
Cuba Christian Church
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cuba Christian Church
