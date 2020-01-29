|
Harriett Peters
BRIMFIELD - Harriett L. Peters, 85, of Brimfield passed away at 5:33 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home.
Harriett was born on July 11, 1934, in Brimfield, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Miles) Clark. She married Henry Peters on September 20, 1952, in Brimfield, and he survives. She was his loving wife and best friend for 67 years.
Also surviving are two daughters, Brenda Boise of Brimfield and Arlene (Bill) Hensel of Princeville; three grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Rogers, Branden Hensel and Amber (Austin) Taylor; one great-grandson, Brantley Taylor; and one step-great-granddaughter, Anna Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kyle Peters; and two brothers, Dale and Willard Clark.
Harriett graduated from Brimfield High School in 1952. She was a cheerleader and played on the Brimfield women's softball league for many years, playing with both of her daughters for a season. She worked at Brimfield Grade School and High School, the Universalist Unitarian Church, Cummins Family Restaurant, Schissler Seed Co. and Time Warner, plus sold Avon for years. She also spent many years alongside her husband, working on the farm. She loved bowling, playing cards and fishing and was well-known for her great home cooking. She was a member of the Brimfield American Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Brimfield Union Church.
Harriett's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brimfield Cemetery at a later date.
The family gives special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home and OSF Home Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brimfield Union Church or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Condolences may be left for Harriett's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020