Harry "Bill" Braden
MORTON - Harry W. "Bill" Braden, 87, of Morton, formerly of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 8, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., to Harold and Vera Braden. He married Patty Lou Wright on Sept. 24, 1950, in Brownstown, Ill. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2010.
He was also preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Surviving are one brother-in-law, Bill (Maddy) Wright of Morton; and three beloved nephews, Lindsay Wright, Craig (Tammy) Wright and Kevin (Wendy) Wright, all of Morton. He is also survived by two great-nephews, Jordan and Alex Wright; and two great-nieces, Taylor and Megan Wright, whom he dearly loved.
Bill served in the United States Army, where he received the Korean Service Medal, with two bronze stars, for his years of service during the Korean War in the "A Company" of the "453rd Engineer Construction Battalion."
Bill also had a life-long love for horses. He worked as a trainer and driver for harness horses in Illinois. Bill and his wife, Patty, also raced harness horses throughout the country, coast-to-coast. He was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association, Masonic Lodge and VFW.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Creekwood Apartments, 150 Yordy Road, Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Financial Assistance. Checks may be made payable to Sister Diane Marie McGrew with OSF Financial Assistance written in memo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019