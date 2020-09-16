Harry C. "Mike" Murrie
PEORIA - Harry C. "Mike" Murrie, age 83, of Peoria passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 17, 1937, a son was born to Victor and Martha Blackwell Murrie of Peoria Heights. Baptized Harry Calvin, many among his family and countless friends and colleagues affectionately knew him as "Mike." Two sisters welcomed him into the home, Helen Murrie Day of Peoria Heights and the late Jean Murrie Murray. From Harry's childhood on, times were seldom dull. Upon graduating from Woodruff High in 1955, Harry began studies at Bradley University, but soon enlisted in the U.S. Army. Harry served his nation proudly on the front lines of the Cold War in West Berlin. Harry returned home to work with Blackwell Electric, then graduating from the IBEW Local 34 apprenticeship program. Harry worked as a Journeyman Wireman, and a proud instructor of the next generation of IBEW apprentices. Harry served as the resident electrician at the Pabst Brewery in Peoria Heights until it closed; then at nuclear power-station installations, including the Clinton plant; crisscrossing Illinois to install drive-throughs for Hardee's restaurants; and with the Peoria Civic Center as the facility's resident electrician until retirement in 2002. Harry also was elected a Peoria Heights Village Trustee, and was a member of the Peoria Masonic Lodge and a volunteer at the Tower. Harry died after an extended illness the morning of Sept. 12, 2020.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Murray; and is survived by his beloved partner of more than three decades, Sonia Sullivan; sister, Helen Day of Peoria Heights; daughter, Suzanne (James) Allen of Oak Park; daughter, Kathleen (Robert) Bennett of Catlin; son, Victor (Mareike) Murrie of Peoria, and son, Jake (fiancé, Timberly) Murrie of Peoria Heights, the children with his former wife, Kay Mitchener; grandchildren, Peter, Jonathan and Nicholas Allen, all of Chicago, and Kady and Ethan Bennett of Caitlin; nephew, Rich (Vicki) Murray of Bartonville; nieces, Diane Day of Peoria, Denise (Donald) Wood of Clarksville, TN, and Deborah (Wally) Carlson of Decatur; daughter, Connie (David) Ramsay of Metamora; grandsons, Travis (Bree) Scheidecker of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Scott (Sarah) Scheidecker of Peoria; and granddaughter, Carrie (Matt) Cunniff of Rock Falls.
Harry's passions included sailing the "Cool Cat" locally and chartering boats in the Caribbean and Bahamas with buddies like Dirk McGinnis. Harry loved the open waters, meeting people and regaling friends like Ron Harris with tales, many of which were based on real events. Harry was a many-decades member of the IVY Club, and organized club outings to sister boat clubs in the Midwest. Harry loved his old Westerns, especially flicks featuring John Wayne, and was a huge fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs and Bears and the Bradley Braves. An accomplished entertainer, Harry's repertoire included the stump fiddle, his "mongoose box," pads of peel-away $2 bills and the ability to recycle old jokes and win new laughs.
A private graveside service will be held in Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials in Mike's honor may be made to Illinois Cancer Care of Peoria, Shriners Children's Hospital
or Illinois Valley Boat Club in Peoria Heights, please designate to the Legacy Wall.
