Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Charles Gray


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Charles Gray Obituary
Harry Charles Gray
BARTONVILLE - Harry Charles Gray, 84, of Bartonville, passed away at 5:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in Peoria. He was born on September 27, 1934 in Bartonville to Harry Webster and Margaret M. (Zentko) Gray. He married Shirley J. Skinner in Chicago on May 6, 1975. She survives, along with one son and daughter in law, Michael and Melissa Gray of Red House, WV; five Grandchildren, Conor, Colin, Mackenzie, and Mackenna Gray of Red House, WV, and Chelsea Gray of Bloomington, IL; and one Great Granddaughter Avery Ehrich of Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one step-daughter, Nicole Marie Hadley.
Harry had been a General Foreman for the IL Dept. of Transportation, retiring in 1999 after 34 years of service. He was an Army veteran serving from 1954 t0 1959. He was of the Catholic Faith, attending St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. He was a member of the Joseph Robbins Masonic Lodge # 930 A.F. & A.M. of Bartonville for 40 years, the Scottish Rite Consistory, Valley of Peoria, the Mohammed Temple Shrine of Peoria, and Life Member of the American Legion Limestone Post # 979 in Bartonville.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service for burial of his ashes will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria. A Celebration of Life will follow, at B. G. Karaoke Saloon in Bartonville beginning at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Shiner's Hospital for Children. On-line condolences and tributes may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now