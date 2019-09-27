|
Harry Charles Gray
BARTONVILLE - Harry Charles Gray, 84, of Bartonville, passed away at 5:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in Peoria. He was born on September 27, 1934 in Bartonville to Harry Webster and Margaret M. (Zentko) Gray. He married Shirley J. Skinner in Chicago on May 6, 1975. She survives, along with one son and daughter in law, Michael and Melissa Gray of Red House, WV; five Grandchildren, Conor, Colin, Mackenzie, and Mackenna Gray of Red House, WV, and Chelsea Gray of Bloomington, IL; and one Great Granddaughter Avery Ehrich of Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one step-daughter, Nicole Marie Hadley.
Harry had been a General Foreman for the IL Dept. of Transportation, retiring in 1999 after 34 years of service. He was an Army veteran serving from 1954 t0 1959. He was of the Catholic Faith, attending St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. He was a member of the Joseph Robbins Masonic Lodge # 930 A.F. & A.M. of Bartonville for 40 years, the Scottish Rite Consistory, Valley of Peoria, the Mohammed Temple Shrine of Peoria, and Life Member of the American Legion Limestone Post # 979 in Bartonville.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service for burial of his ashes will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria. A Celebration of Life will follow, at B. G. Karaoke Saloon in Bartonville beginning at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Shiner's Hospital for Children. On-line condolences and tributes may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019