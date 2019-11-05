|
|
Harry Fuller
NORMAL - Harry W. Fuller, 67, of Normal, with his primary residence in North Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Monday November 4, 2019, at his residence in Normal.
Cremation rites will be accorded, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Pastor Drew Moore will officiate. Following the services, there will be "Harry Happy Trails" party from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Maggie Miley's Irish Pub in Normal. We welcome friends and family to attend.
Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Goodness Gracious Ministries, 6135 Harrison Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89120.
Harry was born on Dec. 18, 1951, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Carl and Vernice (Gingerich) Fuller. He married Linda Searle on Dec. 26, 1970, in Rock Falls, Illinois. She survives. He later married Barbie Alsheimer on March 14, 2004, in Sausalito, California. She survives.
Also surviving are 6 children, April LeFever, Clinton (Nicole) Fuller, Adrianne (Michael) Cornejo, Todd Schollmann, Mindy (Aaron) Theobald and Cassie (Josh) Anderson; 15 grandchildren; and 1 brother, Carl (Sallie) Fuller.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harry graduated from Peoria High School in 1969. He was the sole proprietor of Fuller Communications and one of the first investors in the renewal of Uptown Normal. Harry retired in 2015.
Harry enjoyed traveling, music and cars, especially his '51 Chevy Pickup. Harry attended Canyon Ridge in Las Vegas and Eastview Christian Church in Normal.
Harry will forever be in our hearts, until we meet again.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019