|
|
Harry John Holmes
FARMINGTON - Harry John Holmes, formerly of Farmington, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado, at the age of 86.
Harry is survived by his wife, Anne; children, Greg (Deb) and his sons, Preston and Cody, Doug (Brynn) and his daughters, Stephanie and MacKenzie, Stacey Girdner (Mark) and their children, Tyler and Kayla, and Julie Borgogno (Rodd) and their daughter, Paige; brothers, Dick (Marilyn) and Kenny (Toni); sister-in-law, Jan Holmes; brother-in-law, Dick DeMallie (Margie); cousins, John and Florence DeMallie of Loveland, Colorado; and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harry and Julia Holmes; sister, Barbara Jean, who lived for nine days, all of Farmington, Illinois; and brother, Bob of Mequon, Wisconsin.
Harry was born on July 17, 1932, in his home in Farmington, Illinois. He received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science form Carlton College in 1954, and his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1957. He married Anne DeMallie, his college sweetheart, in 1955. After receiving his law degree, he began working for a small law firm in Zumbrota, Minnesota, where, among other things, he was a volunteer fireman, the nozzle-man, first up the ladder in his business suit! In 1963, he and his family relocated to Longmont, Colorado. There, he continued his legal career until he retired at the age of 86 in 2018.
Over the course of more than five decades, Harry served as a municipal judge, prosecutor in the District Attorney's office, and finally, criminal defense attorney. His passion for practicing law was a result of his deep belief that all people deserved a solid defense, no matter their social status or financial circumstances. He defended people throughout the state of Colorado. He was a champion for the underdog and took on cases few other lawyers would. His creativity and theatrics in the courtroom were renowned.
A memorial service is scheduled for August 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark St., Longmont, CO, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harry's Life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019