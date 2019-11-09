|
|
Harry Lee McMullen
MORTON - Harry Lee McMullen, 90, of Hanna City, IL, died on Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was born on August 17, 1929, to Harry and Ida (Kirkbride) McMullen in Peoria, IL. Harry married his sweetheart, Geneva Ruth McMullen, on March 26, 1948, and they were married for 59 years before she passed in 2007.
Harry is survived by one son, Kevin Lee (Barbara) McMullen of Morton; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Connor McMullen, both of Morton; and one brother, Larry (Linda) McMullen of Bartonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Deborah Kay McMullen; and two brothers, Robert Allen and Gerald Dean.
Harry graduated from Manual High School and Brown's Business College. Harry was an entrepreneur in his early years, owning two grocery stores in the Peoria area. He later worked for Caterpillar in the Safety Department and retired from Keystone Steel and Wire. He was past President of the Hanna City Optimist Club and a member of the University of Illinois Leadership Academy. Harry was recognized by his community in 2011 as the Grand Marshal of the Hanna City Heritage Days Parade. He also was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a Scoutmaster and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He loved his community, his church (Hanna City United Methodist Church), the outdoors and taking family vacations. Harry especially loved his grandchildren, who call him Poppy. He called them his Sweetie Pie (Lindsay) and his Buddy (Connor) and never missed an opportunity to bring them candy, an apple or something he picked up along the way to show them how much he always thought of them. His grandchildren always joked that Poppy never met a stranger, as he was friendly with everyone.
Harry was a loving man who will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A funeral for Harry will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery, following the funeral. Memorials can be made to Hanna City United Methodist Church, 12208 W Farmington Road, Hanna City, IL 61536.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019