Harry M. Goldstein
PEORIA - Harry M. Goldstein, aged 93, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Indian Wells, California, accompanied by his loving and devoted wife, Joy Goldstein, on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Harry was born on January 29, 1926, to parents, Miriam Horwitz Goldstein and Harry M. Goldstein. Harry was raised in Peoria, along with his older sisters, Betty Goldstein Friedan and Amy Goldstein Adams. Harry attended Peoria Central High School and was a World War II overseas veteran, honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. In 1944, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and, at age 18, became the U.S. Army's youngest officer. Subsequently, Harry attended the University of Chicago and graduated from The University of California, Los Angeles, with honors. Harry and his late wife, Inette Cohen Goldstein, had three children, Rodney Louis Goldstein, Nancy Ruth Goldstein Suhadolc and Laurie Ann Goldstein; they raised their children in Peoria. Harry and his wife, Joy, were married on April 15, 1993, and were blessed to share over 26 years together.
Harry was a devoted father and husband, and a successful and impactful Peoria business and civic leader. He served for over 40 years as President and CEO of Cohen Furniture Company, a Peoria-based furniture retail chain founded in 1879, and which endured for over a century until it was sold. Harry served as Chairman, President and Director of many business, civic and philanthropic organizations, including having served as Chairman, Proctor Hospital; a longtime director of Commercial National Bank and its successors (now PNC Bank); and President, National Home Furnishings Association. He received numerous awards, including Peoria's Outstanding Young Man of The Year; the American Jewish Committee Human Relations Award in Chicago; the American Institute for Public Service Jefferson Award; and the California Hospital Association's 2006 Leadership in Governance Award.
Harry was honored to be named as Chairman Emeritus of Eisenhower Medical Center, Palm Springs, California, following many years of distinguished service. Harry served on the Eisenhower board since 1995 as a Director, Finance Chairman and Vice-Chairman, prior to being named Chairman in 2000. During his eight-year tenure as Chairman, and simultaneous role as Chairman of Campaign Eisenhower, over $350 million was raised and the Eisenhower Medical Center experienced a major turn-around, unprecedented growth, and was named one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Joy Goldstein of Indian Wells, CA; his sister, Amy Goldstein Adams; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Keith Goldstein of Chicago, Illinois; his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie Goldstein and Walter Klenhard of Woodland, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by Joy's two children, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Harry was predeceased by his sister, Betty Goldstein Friedan; and his daughter, Nancy Ruth Goldstein Suhadolc.
Memorial services will be held in Palm Desert California on November 17, 2019.
Donations may be made in Harry's memory to the Eisenhower Health Foundation, 39000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, 760-773-1888 or www.eisenhowerhealth.org/giving; or The Living Desert, 47900 Portola Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260, 760-346-5694, ext. 2166, or https://www.livingdesert.org/support/ways-to-give.
