Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Emden, IL
Harry M. Klokkenga


Harry M. Klokkenga Obituary
Harry M. Klokkenga
LINCOLN - Harry M. Klokkenga, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Emden, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Castle Manor in Lincoln.
Funeral services for Mr. Klokklenga will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Burial will follow at Hartsburg Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Harry M. Klokkenga was born on November 14, 1932, in Emden, the son of Harry J. and Gertie Eeten Klokkenga. He was united in marriage with Joanne Smith on November 19, 1953. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2018.
Harry is survived by their two daughters, Debra (Loren) LaMar and Barb (Mark) Kirk; four grandchildren, Dawn LaMar, Loren LaMar Jr., Lindsay Kelley and Samantha (Aaron) Bell; and six great-grandchildren, William, Aaden and Owen LaMar and Ilaunna, Lilly and Camden Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ruth Klokkenga, Helen Zumwalt, Mayme Bruns and Florence Lolling; and one granddaughter, Danielle Kirk.
Harry was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. He farmed for 30 years.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
