Harry Michael Curtis
1949 - 2020
PEORIA - Harry Michael Curtis, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 5:55 p.m. at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 3, 1949, in Peoria to Frank and Harriett Curtis. He married Chris Hostetter on Jan 1, 1972, in West Peoria. She survives, along with two sons, Curt (Nicole) Curtis of Washington and Corey (Rachel) Curtis of Peoria; four grandchildren, Cole, Dylan, Olivia and Luca; one sister, Suzanne Curtis of California; and his mother-in-law, Dolores Hostetter of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Curtis; and his father-in-law, Curt Hostetter.
Harry was a United States Army veteran and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 2009.
He was very active in Cub Scouts from 1987 until the present. During this time, he was Cub Master, Assistant Cub Master and a scout committee member. Harry also enjoyed volunteering and assisting with "Rocking Babies" at the Crittenton Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Crittenton Center in Peoria.
You may view Harry's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen (Endres)Hammond
Acquaintance
