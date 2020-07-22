Harry Michael Curtis
PEORIA - Harry Michael Curtis, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 5:55 p.m. at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 3, 1949, in Peoria to Frank and Harriett Curtis. He married Chris Hostetter on Jan 1, 1972, in West Peoria. She survives, along with two sons, Curt (Nicole) Curtis of Washington and Corey (Rachel) Curtis of Peoria; four grandchildren, Cole, Dylan, Olivia and Luca; one sister, Suzanne Curtis of California; and his mother-in-law, Dolores Hostetter of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Curtis; and his father-in-law, Curt Hostetter.
Harry was a United States Army veteran and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 2009.
He was very active in Cub Scouts from 1987 until the present. During this time, he was Cub Master, Assistant Cub Master and a scout committee member. Harry also enjoyed volunteering and assisting with "Rocking Babies" at the Crittenton Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Crittenton Center in Peoria.
