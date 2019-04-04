|
|
Harvey Martin
METAMORA – Harvey E. Martin, 84, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born on December 6, 1934 in Metamora, IL to Andrew and Martha Gudeman Martin. He married Sharon Meiss on August 7, 1960 in Gridley, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his 6 children, Darren Martin of East Peoria; Gina Martin of Peoria; Lisa (Scott) Friederich of Germantown Hills; Chad (Brenda) Martin of Roanoke; Dawn (Dan) Boles of Peoria Heights; Andrew (Emily) Martin of Metamora; three sisters, Helen Wiegand and Verna Hartter both of Eureka; Loretta Rumbold of Princeville, IL; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mabel Belsley, Thelma Martin; three brothers, Lewis, Lester, and Nelson Martin, and one granddaughter, Brianna Boles.
An Army veteran, Harvey proudly served his country from 1957-59, where he was stationed in France.
Harvey farmed in the Metamora area all of his life and owned and operated Martin Sign Service and Autobody which he started in 1959 and ran until retiring in 2016, turning the business over to the next generation.
Harvey never knew a stranger and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He was a devoted man of faith, who loved his church family and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for collecting antique cars and he owned and operated the Martin Antique Auto Museum for many years.
He was a member of the Washington Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday April 8, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9-9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care and compassion that Harvey has received during this last year while residing at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019