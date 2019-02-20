|
|
Hattie Rose Taylor
PEORIA - Mrs. Hattie Rose Taylor, 68, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at her home at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Hattie was born on August 5, 1950, in Indianapolis, IN, to Lillie Eugenia (Beckley) and Eugene Isaac Williams. She married the love of her life, Karl Taylor, on December 23, 1966, in Peoria.
Hattie was a sweet song bird, known to compliment the Peoria Friendship choir with her amazing soprano voice. No matter what time of day it was, Hattie would always have a beautiful smile adorned on her face. She loved the Lord and her family. Her heart and arms were always open to love on others, especially the children she and Karl foster-parented for 23 years. Hattie leaves to cherish her most precious memory, her husband of 52 years, Karl Taylor Sr. of Peoria; her mother, Lillie Williams of West Peoria; five sons, Karl Taylor Jr. of Peoria, Darrel Taylor of San Antonio, TX, Dramane Taylor of Peoria, Dramone (Carietha) Taylor of San Antonio, TX, and Malcom Taylor of Peoria; two brothers, Stanford Williams of Peoria and Herman (Kathleen) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Sharon (Alton) Garland of Peoria and Denise (Ricky) Carter of Peoria; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; one son, Anthony Taylor; and one brother, Alonzo Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation beginning two hours prior at 9 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr., Pastor, will officiate. Hattie will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019